The Fully-Loaded Hot Dogs From Parker’s Are Some Of The Best In Northern California
By Emerson
Only In Northern California
7 days ago
Hot dogs are simple things – that’s the beauty of ’em, right? Ketchup, mustard, maybe some relish, and BAM, you’ve got a classic All-American hot dog. However, there’s one place in Northern California that knows that the more love you put into assembling the perfect hot dog, the better they taste. Originally from Santa Cruz, Parker’s Hot Dogs in Roseville will show you just how amazing a classic hot dog can be when they’re done right.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you been to Parker’s? What’s your go-to hot dog order? Let us know in the comments below! We’d love to hear what you enjoy about this classic NorCal eatery.
The largest reservoir in California, Lake Shasta offers pure bliss in the form of crystal blue waters and lush forest surroundings. Consisting of 30,000 acres and 370 miles of shoreline, there’s definitely plenty of space to stretch out and explore at this beloved lake! A stay at Tsasdi Resort, a stunning waterfront lodge, makes for the ideal basecamp for your Lake Shasta adventures. The year-round cabin resort offers cozy lodging, amenities, and breathtaking views of the water. Scroll on to see what this waterfront paradise has to offer!
Roam the streets of Calistoga on any given day and you’ll probably get a whiff of something that smells like authentic Louisiana barbecue. That’s all thanks to Buster’s Southern BBQ, a longstanding roadside eatery that knows a thing or two about smoking meats. Serving up mouthwatering eats since the ’60s, we think it’s safe to say that Buster’s is a staple in Northern California. Do yourself a favor and try this legendary barbecue for yourself – your taste buds will thank you.
One of the great things about living in Northern California is the fact there’s always a new view waiting to be discovered by you. In fact, there’s a new park in San Francisco that boasts views that have been closed to the public for more than 50 years. The waterfront park consists of a historic […]
The post This Waterfront Park In Northern California Is Now Open For The First Time In 50 Years appeared first on Only In Your State.
When it comes to East Coast versus West Coast, we’re obviously strong believers that West Coast is the best coast. However, we have to admit the East Coast has a leg up on some things, like bagels. After all, New York-style bagels are iconic for a reason. Lucky for us in the Golden State, we […]
The post The Finest New York-Style Bagels On The West Coast Can Be Found At Boichik Bagels In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Fall is in the air. That means the weather will be cooler, the leaves will start to change, and most importantly, the salmon will be making their seasonal migration! You can catch a view of the fall salmon run from numerous spots around Northern California, but Feather River Fish Hatchery is definitely a hot spot. Throughout the fall season, visitors can witness the sight of hundreds, even thousands, of salmon running along the Feather River during their epic journey.
Northern Californians love to brag about one thing: we can swim in the Pacific Ocean and ski the slopes all in the same day – if we wanted to, of course. Since we’re so amazing at doing all sorts of things in one day, you’ll love this list of unique day trips you can take […]
The post Here Are 15 Unique Day Trips In Northern California That Are An Absolute Must-Do appeared first on Only In Your State.
In the past, the River Fox Train in Sacramento has hosted a wine train, a beer train, and many other themed experiences. Now they’re adding a Fancy Hat Tea Train to the mix! This themed train ride is offered for one day only, so you’ll want to jump on it right away if it’s of your interest. Get out your fanciest hat and prepare to enjoy high tea while riding through the glorious Northern California landscape.
Northern California has a reputation as one of the most beautiful places to visit in the United States, and it truly comes alive in the fall. Cooler weather, harvest time, and fall scenery in our neck of the woods is as pretty as a picture. There’s no better way to experience the best fall foliage […]
The post Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Northern California Autumn Colors appeared first on Only In Your State.
It’s time to go nuts! This year’s California Nut Festival will be here soon and it looks to be an absolutely fun-filled event packed with crunchy action from start to finish. Taking place at the historic Patrick Ranch Museum in Durham, this unique event draws hundreds every year. Spend the day enjoying fine drinks and […]
The post Let Yourself Go Nutty At The Fun-Filled Nut Festival That’s Taking Place In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you’ve ever been to Mono Lake, then you know exactly how special of a place it is. Located on the eastern edge of the Sierra Nevada, this ancient saline lake is one of the oldest bodies of water in the western hemisphere. The desert lake is unusually lively and it’s most notably critical habitat […]
The post Paddle Past Tufa Towers On An Ancient Lake In Northern California With A Guided Kayak Tour appeared first on Only In Your State.
As we near summer’s official end, we can’t help but start to plan for the new season and everything it has to offer. Seeking out colorful fall foliage is always on our list of things to do during the fall season! Of course, timing is everything when it comes to planning a leaf-peeping adventure. Thankfully, the good folks at SmokyMountains have made it easy to see exactly when and where you can expect to see fall foliage in Northern California at its peak. Take a look:
Tea parties aren’t just for kids…and they don’t have to be imaginary! In fact, this whimsical little tea room in Northern California will gladly host a real-life tea party for you and your friends. This charming destination looks like it was ripped straight from the Victorian era, complete with old-fashioned decor, a variety of classic English snacks, and all of the English-style tea you can drink. Your time here is bound to be memorable, that’s for sure!
How do you like your steak? Do you like it well-done, or do you prefer a steak that looks like it could still be mooing? Whatever your answer is, you can enjoy a perfectly cooked steak at this unique steakhouse in Sacramento. That’s because, at Arthur Henry’s Supper Club, you’ll actually grill your own steak. There’s no chance of the cook getting it wrong when you dine at this gem of a restaurant. After all, you are the cook!
Don’t just read about history but see it with your own eyes (and walk on it!) when you visit San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park. This unique waterfront park is dedicated to all things naval. It’s where you can explore the ins and outs of historic ships and see the impact that maritime history has had on Northern California. Perfect for a day trip, young and old alike will be mesmerized by this magnificent park and its endless treasures.
Northern California is known for a lot of things, but deep-dish, stuffed pizza isn’t exactly one of them. Don’t fear! You don’t have to leave California in order to enjoy an authentic slice of Chicago-style pie. There’s a restaurant right here that specializes in Chicago stuffed pizza and they are the real deal. If you […]
The post Dig Into Real Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza Without Leaving Northern California At Zachary’s Chicago Pizza appeared first on Only In Your State.
It’s no secret that Northern California has some incredible scenery. The region is not only beautiful; it’s also full of history. This region was transformed in the mid-1800s by the famous California Gold Rush that truly changed the future of the state. If you’re looking for magnificent windshield views and a route full of historical sites, it doesn’t get any better than Highway 49. You’ll pass through some of the most gorgeous scenery in the state, and also drive through quite a few charming mining towns along the way. Prepare your playlist, grab some snacks, and fill up your tank: you’re about to embark upon one of the best road trips in Northern California.
If you’re the type of person that loves a good ghost story, then spending the night in one of Northern California’s many haunted hotels is a must. We’ve got a lot of them! Featured here is a lesser-known hotel in the gorgeous little town of Dunsmuir. Originally built in the 1800s, this old hotel is filled with ghost stories of wandering, restless souls. These creepy legends are enough to send a chill down your spine, but there’s just one way to find out if there’s any truth to them. Would you spend the night in this historic haunted hotel?
We’ve all heard the phrase “You gotta stop and smell the roses”, but when’s the last time that you did just that? Featured here is a city rose garden that you won’t be able to resist walking through at least once. Filled with roughly 1,500 rose bushes (including dozens of varieties of roses), this garden is as beautiful and serene as can be. It’s definitely worth a visit when you feel like a quiet moment in a gorgeous garden. Take a look:
Are you a person that prefers waffles or pancakes? If you answered “waffles”, then you’ll want to run – not walk – to this unique waffle shop in Northern California. Specializing in liege waffles, this gem of an eatery puts its own spin on a breakfast classic. Served up with all sorts of tasty toppings, you may just find that liege waffles are your new obsession! Take a look:
Here in Northern California, we’re lucky to have access to some of the country’s very best seafood. When traveling to one of our coastal towns, nothing beats grabbing a freshly-caught fish sandwich, a plate of oysters, or some classic fish ‘n chips. If you love exploring our region’s seafood scene, then a visit to Fish. should be on your list. This combines seafood market and restaurant is located right on the water in the absolutely beautiful town of Sausalito. Check it out:
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Northern California is for people who LOVE the Golden State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 6