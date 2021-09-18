CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fully-Loaded Hot Dogs From Parker’s Are Some Of The Best In Northern California

Hot dogs are simple things – that’s the beauty of ’em, right? Ketchup, mustard, maybe some relish, and BAM, you’ve got a classic All-American hot dog. However, there’s one place in Northern California that knows that the more love you put into assembling the perfect hot dog, the better they taste. Originally from Santa Cruz, Parker’s Hot Dogs in Roseville will show you just how amazing a classic hot dog can be when they’re done right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mfm3z_0c0LXLaN00
The story of Parker's Hot Dogs began in 1955 when a man named Parker Wilson started selling "Jumbo Dogs" in the Santa Cruz area. Today, Parker's Hot Dogs is located in Roseville and they still serve up some of the finest hot dogs around.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMReH_0c0LXLaN00
The Parker's in Roseville was opened in 1997 by Parker's son, John Parker. Operating for more than two decades, this family business has made a name for itself in town by serving high quality hot dogs and focusing on original recipes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rmCS_0c0LXLaN00
After all, a Parker's dog is not your average hot dog. Made of 100% beef and served in its natural casing, old-fashioned dogs like these are getting harder and harder to find. If you don't like beef, you can opt for a turkey, vegetable, or even a soy dog...they won't judge you for it!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HYN9l_0c0LXLaN00
Parker's has several hot dogs to choose from. On the menu, you'll find selections like a Cheese Dog, Chicago Dog, Kraut Dog, Ruben Dog, or Western Bacon Cheese Dog. Of course, you can always settle for a regular ol' hot dog with ketchup and mustard, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21R1tS_0c0LXLaN00
This down-to-earth eatery is also famous for its homemade chili, so definitely be sure to try the Chili Dog! Smothered in a hearty portion of chili and cheese, your mouth will start watering the moment you lay eyes on this thing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Le8D_0c0LXLaN00
Best of all, Parker's old-fashioned ways are reflected in their prices. Mostly everything on the menu is under $5 an item and the portions are more than enough to satisfy - perfect for a quick lunch or dinner on-the-go.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKQGv_0c0LXLaN00
Once you have your first bite of a Parker's hot dog, you'll understand why this business has persevered for more than half a century. Visit their website to learn more and see the restaurant's current hours.

Have you been to Parker’s? What’s your go-to hot dog order? Let us know in the comments below! We’d love to hear what you enjoy about this classic NorCal eatery.

