The MTV Video Music Awards dress code is oddly specific. It's not the time to pull out A Serious Gown like one would at the Venice Film Festival. Instead, celebs opt for camp and shock-factor, pushing the boundaries of what style means to them. From the debut of Madonna's now-iconic white bustier in 1984 to Lil Kim's equally iconic jumpsuit-and-pasty combo, the playful red carpet is home to some of the most memorable style moments of all time. For the 2021 VMAs, celebrities are continuing the cheeky streak. Of all the major looks we saw this evening, below are the stars who top ELLE.com's best-dressed list. Check it out.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO