A 58-year-old man died after he was beaten senseless on a Brooklyn street, police said Monday, James Moses was found lying on the ground with severe head trauma near Belmont Ave. and Watkins St. at about 4:30 a.m. Cops have determined he was beaten by a group of people who all ran off. EMS took Moses to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition. After clinging to life for four days, ...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO