Justice Department prohibits federal officers from using chokeholds, limits no-knock warrants
Federal officers are now prohibited from using chokeholds and executing warrants unannounced in some circumstances, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Under the new policy, law enforcement officials cannot use “chokeholds” or “carotid restraints” unless deadly force is authorize. These restraints restrict the airway or blood flow to the brain when pressure is applied to the neck.americanmilitarynews.com
Comments / 0