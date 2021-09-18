CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Justice Department prohibits federal officers from using chokeholds, limits no-knock warrants

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal officers are now prohibited from using chokeholds and executing warrants unannounced in some circumstances, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Under the new policy, law enforcement officials cannot use “chokeholds” or “carotid restraints” unless deadly force is authorize. These restraints restrict the airway or blood flow to the brain when pressure is applied to the neck.

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Justice Dept. curtails agents’ use of ‘no-knock’ warrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is curtailing federal agents’ use of “no-knock” warrants — which allow law enforcement agents to enter a home without announcing their presence — and would also prohibit its agents from using chokeholds in most circumstances. The new policy was announced on Tuesday and follows a directive from Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. The limitation on no-knock warrants comes after the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her home during a botched raid and whose death led to months of mass protests over racial injustice in policing and the treatment of Black people in the United States.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden DOJ restricts agents’ use of chokeholds, ‘no-knock’ warrants

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced sweeping restrictions on when federal law enforcement agents can use chokeholds and “no-knock” warrants. The new policy prohibits federal agents from using chokeholds unless the use of deadly force is necessary, which is when an agent believes the “subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
IBTimes

Justice Department Limits Police Tactics When Entering People’s Homes

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will limit police officers from using chokeholds on suspects and “no-knock” entries when entering people’s homes. The department’s new policy will prohibit federal law enforcement from using chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized and will only allow no-knock warrants if approved by senior department officials after seeking a required request.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Justice Department asks federal court to block 'unprecedented' Texas abortion law

The Biden administration asked a federal court to take swift action and block enforcement of Texas's new "unprecedented" abortion law. The Justice Department filed an emergency motion in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas late Tuesday, requesting either a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction to impede the law — which would allow individuals to bring a civil action against anyone who performs or “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks of gestation.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Accountability#Police Brutality#The Justice Department#Monaco#Supreme Court#The New York Times#The George Floyd Justice#Congressional#Usa Today Distributed#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden opposes honorable discharge guarantee for troops who refuse COVID vaccine

President Joe Biden came out this week in opposition to the military guaranteeing service members who refuse the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine will receive an honorable discharge. On Tuesday, the Biden White House submitted a Statement of Administration Policy voicing Biden’s support and opposition for various provisions in the 2022 National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Senate GOP pushes DOJ to roll back Trump oversight rule

Senate Republicans want the Justice Department to roll back Trump-era restrictions on congressional oversight criticized at the time as an attempt to insulate the Trump administration from Democratic investigators, Axios has learned. Why it matters: While some Republicans spoke out against the DOJ guidance at the time, it was mostly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
americanmilitarynews.com

US sanctions Russian-based cryptocurrency exchange for laundering ransomware money

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States has imposed sanctions on a Russian-based cryptocurrency exchange over its alleged role in facilitating illegal payments from ransomware attacks. The Treasury Department action on September 21 targeted SUEX, in what officials said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct. 1

The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Oct. 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.There was no word Friday whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump's other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Coast Guard to scrutinize members requesting religious exemptions for mandatory COVID vaccine, leaked document reveals

The U.S. Coast Guard is planning to closely scrutinize service members who request a religious exemption to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, according to a leaked internal document. A memo provided to the religious liberty organization the First Liberty Institute and shared with American Military News, appears to show instructions the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy