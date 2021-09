The UFC Vegas 37 preliminary card just wrapped up with a couple of TKO’s, a few decisions, and even an armbar to get things going. Closing out this portion of the event, Tafon Nchukwi returned to the light heavyweight division to earn a unanimous nod over Mike Rodriguez. Nchukwi was the aggressor the whole time. He was either launching big bombs in the pocket, or looking to maul from the clinch. Tafon at 205-pounds has a much better gas tank he seemed to have at middleweight, so perhaps this will be a permanent home for “Da Don.”

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO