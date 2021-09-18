Warzone Streamers Drop 100 Kills with New M16 Loadout
A pair of Warzone streamers has come up with a new M16 loadout that led them to a game with 100 kills. Frequent teammates Diaz Biffle and SuperEvan, often known by their team name of SuperBiffle, decided to return to the M16 after the previously dominant Stoner 63 and Krig 6 both received nerfs in the last two Warzone updates. Meanwhile, the M16 received buffs, and the two streamers saw a chance to upset the meta game.www.dbltap.com
