Warzone Streamers Drop 100 Kills with New M16 Loadout

By Noam Radcliffe
 6 days ago
A pair of Warzone streamers has come up with a new M16 loadout that led them to a game with 100 kills. Frequent teammates Diaz Biffle and SuperEvan, often known by their team name of SuperBiffle, decided to return to the M16 after the previously dominant Stoner 63 and Krig 6 both received nerfs in the last two Warzone updates. Meanwhile, the M16 received buffs, and the two streamers saw a chance to upset the meta game.

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

