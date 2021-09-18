CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada Highway Patrol responds to 4 deadly overnight crashes

By KTNV Staff
 6 days ago
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating four separate deadly crashes overnight and during the early morning on Saturday.

Troopers shared on Twitter that the first crash happened on Sunset Road and Interstate 215 northbound on-ramp between two cars with one person dead.

The second crash occurred near Lake Mead Boulevard and U.S 95 northbound that involved a motorcycle where one person was killed.

A third happened on State Route 163 and Casino Drive in Laughlin and the fourth was before 6 a.m. on Interstate 15 and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

