DEL RIO, Texas — Three U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers sustained non-life threatening injuries on Tuesday in the aftermath of a huge presence of migrants showing up along the Texas-Mexico border at the Acuña-Del Rio International Bridge. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the ICE officers were injured in two separate incidents on the tarmac in Haiti.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO