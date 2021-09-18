CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions injury update: Tyrell Williams, Kevin Strong ruled out in Week 2

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some unfortunate, but not unexpected, news prior to Saturday’s practice in Allen Park. Starting wide receiver Tyrell Williams and reserve defensive end Kevin Strong will miss the Week 2 trip to Green Bay due to their concussions.

The status of Williams was the first question asked of Campbell in his presser, and he didn’t dodge the inquiry,

“I’d say he’s out. Tyrell is out and so is (Kevin) Strong.”

It’s a blow for the Lions offense, which sorely lacks experience behind Williams. He was injured on an illegal hit in Week 1 after catching two passes for 14 yards.

Strong played well against the 49ers, especially against the run. He figures to be replaced in the rotation by rookie DE Levi Onwuzurike, who was inactive in Week 1 with a hip injury. Onwuzurike was a full participant in practices all week and should be good to go on Monday night.

