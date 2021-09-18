CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Butch Harmon has a simple answer on how to handle Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka at the Ryder Cup

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cjwwk_0c0LWkCx00
Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. The two names have become synonymous over the last few years, but for the wrong reasons. Two of the best players in the world have been locked like battling rams in a petty-off.

To summarize their feud for those unaware, DeChambeau’s new nickname is “Brooksie.”

In a recent interview, Claude Harmon III asked Butch Harmon, legendary coach, how he would handle the inevitable elephant in the United States locker room sure to make its presence felt at next week’s Ryder Cup.

“Hell, I’d pair them together,” Harmon said on the ‘Off Course’ podcast. “I’d say, ‘All right boys, get your heads out of your a– and go play.’ I’d put them out the first day, first match out.

“I’d say, ‘Guys, I want you to suck it up and go win a damn point. This isn’t about you; this is about the Ryder Cup … Go get a damn point.’ ”

This theory has been floating around social media since the United States automatic qualifiers were announced, and it may just be the best way to relieve the tension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27OT82_0c0LWkCx00
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau attend the launch the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 14, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The United States team might battle this awkwardness all week long, but eliminating it Friday morning is a decision captain Steve Stricker will be tempted to make.

Imagine the energy that would run through not only the team, but all American fans at Whistling Straits, if DeChambeau and Koepka went out and dominated a foursomes match?

It may just propel the U.S. team to victory.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former PGA Star Has Blunt Message For Brooks Koepka

The 2021 American Ryder Cup team is set, but former PGA star Paul Azinger believes one player should consider giving up their spot. During a recent interview with Golf Digest, American golfer Brooks Koepka explained how it’s difficult for himself to transition into the team dynamic of the Ryder Cup, calling it “different,” “hectic” and “a bit odd.”
GOLF
CBS Sports

2020 Ryder Cup: Brooks Koepka unintentionally reveals United States team's biggest problem

You could fill up the Library of Congress with theories about why the United States has lost seven of the last nine Ryder Cups. No idea is off limits, no scenario too fanciful. From scripting to spin rates to improper pods to incompatible psychological test scores, if a reason is tangentially plausible, it has been floated by those who watch, follow and obsess over the Ryder Cup.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Disappointing Brooks Koepka News

Brooks Koepka is out at the TOUR Championship. The PGA Tour announced on Saturday afternoon that Koepka has been forced to withdraw from the playoff finale. Koepka is dealing with an injury, according to the official announcement. “Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from the TOUR Championship with a left wrist injury,”...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#American#Whistling Straits
The Spun

Look: Jena Sims Shares Heartfelt Message For Brooks Koepka

Saturday was a tough day for Brooks Koepka, as the four-time major champion was forced to withdraw from the Tour Championship. Koepka, already chosen for this month’s Ryder Cup, had to withdraw from the playoff finale due to a wrist injury. Koepka appeared to suffer the injury while striking a root during a shot on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Golf Fans React To Brooks Koepka’s Outfit Today

Brooks Koepka donned a Tiger Woods-like outfit at the TOUR Championship on Thursday. Some golf fans loved it. Others hated it. Koepka, 27, rocked a black short-sleeved turtleneck with a white Nike hat on Thursday. Though it wasn’t Woods’ legendary look of a red Nike turtleneck, it was similar. Take...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To What Brooks Koepka Said About Tiger Woods

Earlier this week, star golfer Brooks Koepka made headlines with his comment about catching Tigers Woods‘ major mark. During an interview with Golf Digest, Koepka was asked if he thought he’d be able to win as many majors as Tiger. Ever the optimist, he suggested he’ll catch Jack Nicklaus by the time his career is over.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Brooks Koepka Has Telling Admission On The Ryder Cup

The U.S. will be relying on Brooks Koepka, among others, when it takes on the European squad in next week’s Ryder Cup in Wisconsin. The prestigious match play tournament, which is held every two years, has been dominated by the Europeans of late. Europe has won seven of the last nine events, including the 2018 championship in France.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup 2021: Who partners Bryson DeChambeau at Whistling Straits?

We won't make the same mistake twice. That's the message from the Team USA camp via vice-captain Davis Love III as the Americans head to Whistling Straits to practice. Love III, who previously captained the winning side at the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine to a 17-11 victory, admitted in years gone by the Europeans had them "over a barrel" purely because they practiced a bit more.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Brooks Koepka doesn't hold back in our exclusive poolside interview

Editor's Note: This cover story appears in Issue 7 of Golf Digest. Read our latest issue in its entirety through our digital-edition app. Brooks Koepka doesn’t look like a stone-cold killer. The 31-year-old four-time major champion comes in all smiles, wearing a t-shirt and shorts and has a collection of formal clothes on hangers over his right shoulder. His right knee is puffy, misshapen and has a prominent scar—a leftover from a freak accident in March when a bad step turned into a dislocated kneecap, and his lower right leg turned unnaturally to the side. Then again, maybe it would take an assassin to do what Koepka did when he looked down. He straightened his leg and jammed the kneecap back in place, shattering it in the process—which required surgery to reconnect his patellar tendon to the bone remnant. His matter-of-fact recounting of that event before the photo shoot for this story is consistent with the player who has let his clubs do most of the talking for 15 top-10s in majors since 2015. If you aren’t paying attention, he says, that’s on you.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...
GOLF
Golf.com

In short session with reporters, Bryson DeChambeau revealed plenty

HAVEN, Wis. — For a few minutes, they wondered if he’d come at all. Bryson DeChambeau was scheduled to speak with reporters at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, part of the first block of American individual interviews. Justin Thomas led off at 8:30. Jordan Spieth followed at 8:45. Ryder Cup Week is a regimented affair. But by 9:05, DeChambeau still hadn’t showed.
GOLF
Telegraph

Bryson DeChambeau reveals he has 'wrecked hands' preparing for long drive contest before Ryder Cup

Between them, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka seem intent on making Steve Stricker’s US captaincy difficult. A week before the Ryder Cup takes place, DeChambeau has revealed that he has “wrecked his hand” preparing for a long-drive contest while Koepka has called the biennial dust-up “a bit hectic, a bit odd” and expressed his frustration that he “can’t take naps”.
GOLF
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GOLF
nationalclubgolfer.com

Are Brooks and Bryson trying to destroy the USA's Ryder Cup chances?

Hello. Welcome to this week’s edition of The Slam and, after 12 long, painful months, it’s time for the Ryder Cup. And the last few days have been rather spicy. Let’s dig in…. What is it with the American team? Even when captain Steve Stricker sorts himself out with a...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy