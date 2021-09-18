CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jagged Little Pill’ Producers and Actor Address Controversy, Key Changes Around Gender Non-Conforming Character

By Abbey White
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Ahead of Jagged Little Pill’ s Broadway re-opening on Oct. 21, its producers have apologized for mishandling one character’s gender identity, outlining several steps the production is taking to offer a clearer and more respectful representation of its gender non-conforming character.

On Friday, the show’s lead producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price posted a lengthy statement to the production’s website and social media, acknowledging missteps in how they publicly spoke about and identified Jo, a lovestruck teen dealing with religious parents, their sexuality and a souring relationship while also going on their own gender journey, which has no confirmed outcome in the show.

The statement began by thanking “those who have spoken up on this subject” before acknowledging the time it took for the production to publicly respond to criticisms around its language and characterization of Jo. “We owe you a response in both words and actions,” the statement reads. “It has taken a moment to put in place the actions, so we also apologize for the delay in these words. We recognized the importance of the work and decided that doing it well was more important than doing it quickly.”

The issue around Jo’s gender and whether they identified broadly as non-binary, as another more specific gender identity or at all, was raised as the show made its way from a Boston to Broadway stage. The character was played by Lauren Patten, a cisgender woman, but Jagged Little Pill also directly referenced that Jo at the very least wasn’t a cisgender woman or man, with the character using they/them pronouns and having their identity invalidated by various people around them, among other narrative points. Many at the time labeled Jo as non-binary, though that identity label had never been explicitly attached to the character in the show.

Things became complicated after the show moved to Broadway in 2019, and audiences watched Jagged Little Pill with those previous discussions of gender removed. Marketing had also seemingly removed mentions of gender identity as among issues tackled by the show and in an interview with Vulture , Patten — who started referring to Jo with she/her pronouns on social media, responded to a question about the show’s pronoun shift, saying, “Jo never was written as anything other than cis.”

The statement acknowledges all of this, saying that Jagged Little Pill’ s producers “set out to portray a character on a gender expansive journey without a known outcome” but that during the creative process, and shift from Boston to Broadway, mistakes were made around how the team handled the character’s evolution in “a process designed to clarify and streamline.”

“Compounding our mistake, we then stated publicly and categorically that Jo was never written or conceived as non-binary. That discounted and dismissed what people saw and felt in this character’s journey. We should not have done that,” the statement says. “We should have, instead, engaged in an open discussion about nuance and gender spectrum.”

The producers acknowledged the “hurt” of their “failure and its consequences” as well as “silence” for both Jagged Little Pill’s cast and fans, before outlining four key areas where the team has since made steps to rectify the mistakes in their portrayal of Jo. That starts with explicitly stating that Jo’s is “a story of a gender-nonconforming teen who is on an open-ended journey with regard to their queerness and gender identity.” It then confirms that a new dramaturgical team featuring non-binary, transgender, and BIPOC representation was brought in to “revisit” the script, and help the show to “commit to clarity and integrity in the telling of Jo’s story.”

They also addressed the issue of casting, promising that the production has adopted practices that “intentionally broaden” hiring for “all roles to artists of all gender identities.” That includes ensuring all future casting is not only explicit about Jo’s gender journey but will “prioritize auditioning actors for the role who are on gender journeys or understand that experience personally – including artists who are non-binary, gender fluid, gender-expansive — or otherwise fall under the trans community umbrella.”

Tiwary, David and Price also confirmed several other off-screen efforts, including partnerships with The Trevor Project and Trans Lifeline, as well as anti-bias training related to transphobia and anti-racism that will be offered to existing company members to help support a more inclusive, safe and supportive environment for Jagged Little Pill ‘s new non-binary, trans, queer, and BIPOC hires.

“We do these things not to quell debate around these issues,” the statement concludes. “We are humbled by, and grateful for, the critical conversations that continue to occur. We welcome all who would be constructive in this enterprise. Broadway has much work to do. We have much work to do. We look forward to doing it together.”

Following Friday’s statement, Patten — who will reprise the role of Jo when the show re-opens in October — shared a 42-minute video recorded on Aug. 19 to her Instagram. In it, she discusses the controversy around Jo and the language she and other members of the Jagged Little Pill production team used when talking about the gender non-conforming character after the show made its way to Broadway.

Speaking with Shakina Nayfack, trans writer, actress and activist, Patten said that they agreed to share the video to increase transparency around the conversations that were being had about Jo to be accountable for harm resulting from the erasure of Jo’s gender journey as its linked to a broader conversation on Broadway about transparency and the production changes that have occurred in regards to representation, particularly over the last year.

“The truth is that I did not know as much as I should and stepping into something that I did know would resonate with a lot of folks — a lot of queer folks and a lot of trans folks,” Patten said. “I should have known more how to talk about it. I should have known how to exactly as you said, affirm the experience without trying to be it.”

During the wide-ranging conversation, Nayfack specifically addressed the decision to remove from the show’s final scene Jo walking out on stage in a binder, which was in the Boston show, and replace it with a sports bra for the Broadway production. “In the Broadway iteration, I actually put on a second sports bra for that scene, because it actually, for the journey of that character, was still really important to me what that character wears for the majority of the show,” she explained. “I still do have a change, just not using something that was signifying an identity in particular.”

While Pattens said she couldn’t speak to whether that was the creative team trying to craft the character more around her own experience — which is that of a queer woman whose relationship to gender “is not really cut and dry” but is also not something she talks about online —  but did say she was told that if the character was meant to be explicitly trans, they would not have cast her.

“What I know is that the breakdown for the character when I auditioned for the reading and what the creative team’s intentions were when I was walking into that audition room was to be writing a cis person because I would not have been at that audition room otherwise,” she said. “I’ve spoken with the creative team and I know that they have said unequivocally, ‘If we had set out with the intention to write a trans character you would have never been in that audition.'”

Patten also noted that the production had trans advisors from the beginning, but that it isn’t the same thing as having trans and non-binary voices in the room from the day-to-day, and that cis privilege among those working on the character prevented them from seeing potential issues.

“Part of why I feel like it’s, it’s been very important to me to do this video is just when changes are made without the transparency, I’ve heard from so many people at this point, friends of mine that I’ve known for a long time, that it’s like, it caused harm to make these changes and not talk about why and not talk about what the process was,” Patten said.

“Creative teams change things all the time from an out-of-town trial. That’s part of what an out-of-town tryout is. Sometimes you have a completely different act by the time that you get to Broadway. So conventionally, you don’t lay out for your audience here’s why every change was made,” she continued. “But I have always felt very strongly that with this character transparency is needed is owed to the trans community.”

Jagged Little Pill is based on Alanis Morissette ’s hit 1995 album of the same name, with music by Morissette and Glen Ballard. The show is directed by Diane Paulus, with its book written by Diablo Cody and choreography from Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. After premiering at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts on May 5, 2018, it went into previews at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre in November 2019, before opening on Dec. 5 that same year.

You can read the full statement from Jagged Little Pill ‘s producers here .

CinemaBlend

Alanis Morissette Slams The HBO Documentary About The Making Of Her Iconic Album Jagged Little Pill

Music documentaries are nothing new with iconic musicians. Take rock queen Tina Turner and pop superstar Janet Jackson, who have headlined their own. Now music superstar Alanis Morissette has added her name to the list. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of her seminal album Jagged Little Pill, Morissette decided to participate in a documentary titled Jagged. Despite his initial cooperation with filmmaker Alison Klayman, the “You Oughta Know” singer wasn’t satisfied with the results. The rock star decided to speak out against the HBO feature documentary.
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Producers Apologize And Pledge Remedy After Accusations That The Show Erased A Nonbinary Character

When Boston area audiences saw a pre-Broadway performance of the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill in 2018, they saw actor Lauren Patten sing a powerful, showstopping rendition of the hit song “You Oughta Know,” with the young performer delivering the blistering number as a lovestruck – and gender non-conforming – teenager. When Broadway audiences saw the same show in 2019 – which reopens from the Covid pandemic shutdown on Oct. 21 at the Broadhurst Theatre – audiences again saw the scene-stealing, soon-to-be-Tony-nominated Patten in the role, but references to the character’s being nonbinary were all but gone. And on social...
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Alanis Morissette captivates at 'Jagged Little Pill' concert at packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Twenty-six years after its release, Alanis Morissette fans are swallowing “Jagged Little Pill” like never before. There’s the current Broadway play, the upcoming HBO documentary (from which Morissette has distanced herself, but that’s another story) and an anniversary tour that played a packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday night. “The Jagged...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Awkwafina Addresses Her "Blaccent" Controversy

Awkwafina responded to the criticism she has faced in the past for using a “blaccent,” in her films, during a recent interview while promoting her new Marvel movie, Shang-Chi. The most high-profile example of the accent she's been called out for using is in 2018's Crazy Rich Asians. “Um, you...
MOVIES
SFGate

Grammy Nominee Heidi Blickenstaff, Broadway Newcomer Morgan Dudley Join 'Jagged Little Pill' (EXCLUSIVE)

Heidi Blickenstaff will join the cast of “Jagged Little Pill” when the acclaimed musical returns to Broadway this fall. She will play the lead role of Mary Jane Healy, stepping into the part during the maternity leave of Tony-nominated original star Elizabeth Stanley. Stanley will then return to the role of Mary Jane on a limited schedule beginning in November. She will share the role with Blickenstaff thereafter.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Ben Platt, Amy Adams and Amandla Stenberg on ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ Social Media Toxicity — and the Best Broadway Songs for Karaoke

Five years and one pandemic lockdown after “Dear Evan Hansen” opened to acclaim on Broadway, the popular musical is finally ready to shine on the big screen. Given the prolonged period of solitude during COVID-19, and the reality that we’re still living in plague times, the cast and director of the movie believes “Dear Evan Hansen” will take on more resonance with audiences. “We’ve all been through this horrible ordeal, and it is ongoing. But [‘Dear Evan Hansen’] is something that talks directly to the isolation,” says the film’s director Stephen Chbosky. Based on the Tony-winning musical, “Dear Evan Hansen” centers on an...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Watch Heidi Blickenstaff & More Perform Jagged Little Pill Mash-Up

Sean Allan Krill, DeAnne Stewart, Heidi Blickenstaff & Derek Klena. You live, you learn! In honor of the Tony-nominated Jagged Little Pill's upcoming Broadway return on October 21, the cast appeared on Good Morning America to sing out a mash-up of "Thank U" and "You Learn." Recently announced new cast member Heidi Blickenstaff as Mary Jane Healy and ensemble member DeAnne Stewart performing as Frankie Healy. They were joined by Tony nominees Derek Klena and Sean Allan Krill, along with the company's ensemble. Watch the video below while you wait to be able to see the musical again on stage.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Deadline’s Tony Award Picks & Predictions 2021: ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Or ‘Moulin Rouge’? Hiddleston Or Gyllenhaal? Choices For A Most Unusual Year

I’m glad I took notes. Looking at the roster of nominees for this year’s too-long-delayed Tony Awards is all the reminder anyone could need of just how interminable Broadway’s Covid pandemic shutdown has seemed. Productions and performances from the 2019-20 season, many reviewed nearly two years ago, are calling out – some more forcefully than others – to be remembered and honored. As I said, I’m glad I took notes. This Sunday, the Tony Awards ceremony will be livestreamed on Paramount+, then immediately followed by the two-hour CBS concert special Broadway’s Back!, a celebration of Broadway’s recent reopening after the shutdown...
MOVIES
CBS New York

Tony Awards Take On New Meaning As Broadway Stages Big Comeback

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge” will resume performances Friday, and one of the show’s actors is already celebrating a big win ahead of this weekend’s Tony Awards. The long delayed ceremony will be followed by a special concert to honor the community’s comeback. By now, you ought to know Broadway’s long intermission is over. With shows finally reopening after the pandemic pause, the Tony Awards are honoring performances from last season. “Jagged Little Pill,” featuring music from Alanis Morissette is up for 15 awards. “I can’t believe these songs have taken on new life in a way that has expanded what I...
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Everything to Know About the 2021 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Broadway’s biggest night is almost here. More than two years since its last ceremony, the 74th annual Tony Awards is scheduled to take place in a two-part broadcast on Sunday. The awards show was initially scheduled for June 7, 2020, but had to be postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.More from WWDPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksPhotos of Billie Eilish's Style Evolution This year’s ceremony will recognize the achievements in Broadway production from the 2019-20 season, which was cut short due to the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Boston Globe

The rom-com is alive and well and breaking new conventions

Sharing Tom Joudrey’s belief in romantic comedy’s potential for imagining cross-class coupling (“Inequality ruined the rom-com,” Ideas, Sept. 12), I’m pleased to point out that, contrary to the genre’s rumored death or ruination, the rom-com’s newfound willingness to wrestle with social reality is key to its recent regeneration. My edited...
MOVIES
Deadline

Broadway Revival Of Melvin Van Peebles’ ‘Ain’t Supposed To Die A Natural Death’ Will Go On As Planned, But Now With A Special Dedication

UPDATED,  The 2022 Broadway revival of Melvin Van Peebles’ groundbreaking 1971 musical Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death will go on as planned, producers — including the late filmmaker’s son Mario Van Peebles — confirmed today. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery The previously announced revival will now be dedicated to the playwright, who died Tuesday at the age of 89. The musical, with Mario Van Peebles onboard as Creative Producer, will be directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. The planned 2022 revival was announced in March by producer Lia Vollack. Production details, including the complete cast...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Director on Ben Platt’s Return to the Role: “It Was Him or Nothing”

When developing the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen for the big screen, there was only one choice for the title role, says director Stephen Chbosky: “It was always Ben.” Ben Platt, of course, originated the role onstage starting in 2015 until his final show in November 2017, picking up a Tony and becoming a breakout star along the way. “Having heard the soundtrack and knowing what it was, understanding his connection to it from the very first workshop, it was him or nothing,” Chbosky told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday. For Platt’s part, “I was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Behind the On-Set Recording of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’s Musical Numbers

Michael Koff, production sound mixer on the motion picture adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, is the guest in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Behind the Screen. Featuring music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film starring Ben Platt, who reprises his Tony, Grammy and Emmy winning performance as teenager Evan Hanson. The cast also includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Never and Amandla Stenberg. Koff notes that attention to detail when recording the songs “started from the top down” with director Stephen Chbosky stressing “sound is just as important” as the images. “Everybody knew, and everybody was on board, with what we were doing with trying to record live vocals,” he says. “When it came to ‘Waving Through a Window,’ it was just me, playback and a pianist, and the set was just dead. And it sounds like Ben is singing a cappella … It was beautiful.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Kate Winslet Wins Best Limited Series Actress for Playing “Imperfect, Flawed Mother” in ‘Mare of Easttown’

Kate Winslet took home the award for lead actress in a limited series, anthology or TV movie during Sunday night’s 2021 Emmy Awards. The actress beat out other nominees Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha), Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) and Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit). When accepting the award, Winslet was quick to honor her fellow nominees, noting that the time calls for “women having each other’s backs. … I support you. I salute you. I am proud of all of you.” Winslet described Mare of Easttown as a “cultural moment” that “brought people together” and “gave people something to talk about other than...
MOVIES
