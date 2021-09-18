CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Find Fortnite Carnage and Venom Mythic Symbiotes in Season 8

By Shirin Akhtar
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite Carnage Skin is one of the newest skins in Chapter 2 Season 8 Battlepass that has been revealed by multiple sources soon after the new season went live. Fortnite has added Symbiote canisters around the island, and players can grab them to gain the powers of Venom or, Carnage. The Symbiotes who are called Klyntar on their home planet are extraterrestrial lifeforms that are able to bond to individuals, regardless of species, in order to form a new shared entity. The article talks about the locations where players can find Fortnite Carnage and Venom Mythic Symbiotes in Season 8.

