Where to Find Fortnite Carnage and Venom Mythic Symbiotes in Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is finally here, and that means players can dive onto a new map dominated by Kevin the Cube and his fellow six-sided friends. Alongside the new map, and a whole slew of new weapons, there’s of course a new Battle Pass, giving players a chance to unlock a ton of new cosmetics and other items along the way. The best rewards are often held to the end of the Battle Pass and this season is no different. Here’s what the Fortnite Season 8 Tier 100 Skin, Carnage, looks like and what you’ll need to do to unlock it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO