There is a certain amount of class one expects from an attacking midfielder who was signed for £30 million from Real Madrid. Such a fee, paid to such a club, is the equivalent of a footballing kitemark of quality, and Martin Odegaard showed why he was deemed worthy of the investment when he produced the sort of dipping, curling free-kick that can only be scored by players of supreme technical skill.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO