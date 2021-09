The Blackhawks first practice of 2021 training camp is Thursday morning. Here are a few storylines to keep an eye on as things get started:. Marc-Andre Fleury is the new No. 1 goalie. Seth Jones is the new face of the defense. Jake McCabe will be a new fixture in all key defensive moments. Tyler Johnson is a new level of depth at the center position. After a flurry of offseason moves, Chicago’s lineup is going to look vastly different than it did on the final day of last season.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO