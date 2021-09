This week’s shelter pet is Pogo, a male Domestic Shorthair currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Pogo is estimated to be about 5 years old and came to the shelter as a stray. He is a rear leg amputee and a bit on the shy side. This sweet boy would thrive best in a quiet home with a warm lap to curl up in. He is neutered, microchipped and up to date on his vaccines.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO