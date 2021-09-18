CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We can’t force government employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

By Ashley Moody
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, I filed a brief in support of a suit filed by 200 City of Gainesville employees, including police officers, against the local government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The mandate requires every city employee to be vaccinated or risk losing their job. I joined Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference to speak out against this unlawful mandate and to voice support for our brave law enforcement officers.

