Not every person is a football fan, and not every football fan in Grand Junction loves the Broncos. The football season is here and if you had been at any local sports bar over the weekend, you would have seen a ton of fans screaming at the top of their lungs and cheering for their favorite team. If an alien from another planet would have walked in they would probably have the impression that everyone on earth just loves football. However, we all know that is not true.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO