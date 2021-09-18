Bills vs Dolphins 2021 preview of Week 2 with Buffalo Rumblings

The Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium for a Sunday afternoon AFC East showdown. Stakes are unusually high for this early AFC East matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins currently sit on top of the division after beating the New England Patriots in a tight 17-16 game last week. The Bills are in a disappointing third place position because of a sloppy 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their home opener. If the Dolphins can come out with a win, they’ll advance to a comfortable two game lead over Buffalo early in the season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO