10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Help! I Wrecked My House”

Apparently, it was time to hit the slow button when it came to this story on Heels since the ‘House Show’ episode took the time to unload a good deal of emotional baggage that some of the characters were holding onto from the last couple of episodes. From Wild Bill to Crystal to Ace to Jack and Staci, there was a lot of emotion being tossed about during this episode as people started to come to grips with what was really important to them. And, spoilers, it’s still hard to think that Rooster has been having such a tough time forcing Jack to talk to him while he’s hung back and sulked about not being used in an effective manner. The truth is that Rooster does need and deserve a push in DWL, but his inability to corner Jack and simply tell him, for better or worse, that he needs a shot or he’s gone, is kind of on his shoulders as well. With everything that Jack has on his own plate, it’s easy to blame him for being a negligent boss that doesn’t care about his performers. But the truth is that Jack does care, but he’s taking on way too much, which is his responsibility.

