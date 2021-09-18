CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Help! I Wrecked My House”

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has watched lots of renovation shows probably feels qualified to do a few projects around the house. Unfortunately, however, DIY projects are often more difficult than they initially seem. As a result, countless people find themselves in serious trouble after attempting to renovate something on their own. The HGTV series Help! I Wrecked My House aims to find these people and help them clean up their mess. During each episode of the show, the show’s team works with homeowners to fix a failed renovation project. Best of all, they get it handled in no time. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Help! I Wrecked My House.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
femalefirst.co.uk

Nicole Richie marks all clothes so daughter doesn't steal them

'Simple Life' star Nicole Richie marks all of her clothes with her name so her teenage daughter doesn't steal them. Nicole Richie marks all her clothes with her name so her daughter doesn't steal them. The 'Simple Life' star has revealed she puts her initial on all of her outfits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

This Is the Real Reason Monica Raymund Left 'Chicago Fire'

One of the worst parts about falling in love with a TV show is the inevitable moment when one of your favorite characters leaves. And in the case of Chicago Fire, despite being on the brink of its 10th season, which is set to debut on September 22, fans are fixated on the hole that’s been left behind following Monica Raymund’s exit from the show at the end of season 6.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
romper.com

Beyoncé Shared The Cutest Glimpse Of Her Daughter Rumi Walking Into A Helicopter

Sightings of Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s kids are few and far between. So when there is a new image, like when they all made cameos for their mom’s new Ivy Park Kids line, it’s always exciting. And the latest glimpse is no different. On Thursday, Beyoncé shared the cutest Boomerang video of her, Rumi, and Blue Ivy walking towards a helicopter.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

The Little Girl From "Aliens" Quit Acting 35 Years Ago. See Her Now.

She starred in one of the biggest sci-fi movies of all time and then threw in the towel—all at 10 years old. In 1986, Carrie Henn starred in Aliens alongside Sigourney Weaver. In the sequel to 1979's Alien, the child actor played Newt, a young girl who is rescued amid a human-versus-alien outer space battle. But, after appearing in the film and winning an award for young actors, Henn continued to live a normal childhood and started a career well outside of the movie world as an adult.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Diy
TVOvermind

Heels: “House Show” Recap

Apparently, it was time to hit the slow button when it came to this story on Heels since the ‘House Show’ episode took the time to unload a good deal of emotional baggage that some of the characters were holding onto from the last couple of episodes. From Wild Bill to Crystal to Ace to Jack and Staci, there was a lot of emotion being tossed about during this episode as people started to come to grips with what was really important to them. And, spoilers, it’s still hard to think that Rooster has been having such a tough time forcing Jack to talk to him while he’s hung back and sulked about not being used in an effective manner. The truth is that Rooster does need and deserve a push in DWL, but his inability to corner Jack and simply tell him, for better or worse, that he needs a shot or he’s gone, is kind of on his shoulders as well. With everything that Jack has on his own plate, it’s easy to blame him for being a negligent boss that doesn’t care about his performers. But the truth is that Jack does care, but he’s taking on way too much, which is his responsibility.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Couples From Love After Lockup That Are Still Together

Maintaining a healthy relationship isn’t easy, especially when one of the people involved is behind bars. WE TV’s Love After Lockup seeks to explore those kinds of relationships. Since the show’s first season in 2018, it has followed nearly three dozen couples as they fight to make their relationship work while their partner is incarcerated and after their release. While some of the inmates on the show are genuinely looking for love, there are others who are simply looking for a partner who can take care of them and help them transition back into society. As you can probably guess, many of the couples on this show end up going their separate ways. However, there are several couples who have managed to defy the odds and build successful relationships, even with all of the craziness life has thrown at them. Keep reading to find out which couples from Love After Lockup are still together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Amomama

Woman Got Mad When She Saw Her Son Crying After Husband Bathed Him in Kitchen Sink

Reddit user MammaBearit33 discovered that her husband bathed their son in the sink and then called him gross before she completely banned him from bathing their child. Recently, a Reddit user named MammaBearit33 shared a post about the time her husband tried to bathe their son in the sink. The unsuspecting walked in and immediately stopped him because she thought it was "weird."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Is a Wedding Coming On 'Chicago P.D.'? Jesse Lee Soffer Says ...

Warning: This story contains spoilers from the Thursday, September 22, episode of Chicago P.D. Can Jay and Hailey really make it work? During the season 8 premiere, Jesse Lee Soffer‘s character proposed back to Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) — but it doesn’t mean a wedding is necessarily in the cards. In fact, he’s not even sure Jay will buy a ring.
CHICAGO, IL
TVOvermind

Why Simon Tam Was the Worst Character on Firefly

Despite being a short-lived show, Firefly managed to produce a lot of great characters, enough that it’s kind of tough to say that any of them are really the worst since pointing out Simon Tam as the worst among them means that he was the most out of place and the one that didn’t make a lot of sense. His place on the crew was one of convenience really since not only did he have a phobia of being empty space to start with, but it was kind of obvious that he didn’t fit in with the crew no matter that he had a useful set of skills. In a lot of shows, a medic is basically there to serve as someone who can patch people up and handle the kind of trauma that crews such as those that ran the Firefly would incur from time to time. But apart from that, his sister River was far more useful than he was since even his mannerisms kept him from really connecting with anyone in a big way unless he happened to be drunk.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Michael Stoyanov?

It would be kind of interesting to see who remembers Michael Stoyanov at this time since he’s been around long enough to be recognized and to have made his own mark on show business, small as it is by comparison to many others. To be fair he’s still around since he’s been on the show Billions and he’s taken part in The Blacklist as well. So to be honest he’s not a has-been, but he is someone that might have to look around for roles a little more than others at times, even if it’s obvious that he does manage to find them. But it is kind of easy to think that a lot of people are still going to associate him with Blossom more often than not since that’s where a lot of his fame came from. He did have a brief appearance on Married…With Children, like a lot of other people did, but throughout his career, he’s had a few roles that a lot of people may or may not have known about. The point is that he’s far from done.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Mother Nature?

“The Masked Singer” kicked off season 6 with a two-part premiere that showcases Group A. During the show’s regular Wednesday time slot on September 22, we met the first five famous folk competing to win the Golden Mask. They are disguised as the Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. Before each of them performed for the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke), we were teased with clues as to their true identities. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of Mother Nature. We think that Mother Nature is Niecy Nash. This versatile talent...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy