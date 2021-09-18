CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece opens new migrant camp on island to reduce crowding

KSAT 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS – Greece has opened a new migrant camp on the island of Samos that replaces an obsolete and once overcrowded facility. The new facility cost about 43 million euros ($50 million). It will house up to 3,000 people, about a third of them in 240 small houses and the rest in large halls, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarakis said Saturday.

