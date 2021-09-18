CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas State vs Nevada: Open Game Thread

By JT VanGilder
bringonthecats.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it wasn’t already before, this game just got a lot more interesting. Before the season started, many pegged this game — not the game against Stanford — as the true early-season measuring stick for the Kansas State Wildcats. Nevada is good, and is led by potential first-round (and maybe first-overall) NFL Draft pick Carson Strong. They are coached by Jay Norvell, a former journeyman assistant who has finally been able to make his head-coaching mark in Reno, NV — and at this rate, may not be there much longer as programs with more money start knocking on his door. Norvell’s name was even put out there seriously for the K-State job in 2018, and many were intrigued by the then-60-year-old (that looks 40) and his strong run as an assistant coach, QBs and assistant OC, for much of the latter years of Bob Stoops tenure at Oklahoma (among others).

www.bringonthecats.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Kansas State
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Walters
Person
Bill Snyder
Person
Barrett Brooks
Person
Shane Sparks
Person
Jay Norvell
Person
Bob Stoops
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy