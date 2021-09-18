Kansas State vs Nevada: Open Game Thread

If it wasn’t already before, this game just got a lot more interesting. Before the season started, many pegged this game — not the game against Stanford — as the true early-season measuring stick for the Kansas State Wildcats. Nevada is good, and is led by potential first-round (and maybe first-overall) NFL Draft pick Carson Strong. They are coached by Jay Norvell, a former journeyman assistant who has finally been able to make his head-coaching mark in Reno, NV — and at this rate, may not be there much longer as programs with more money start knocking on his door. Norvell’s name was even put out there seriously for the K-State job in 2018, and many were intrigued by the then-60-year-old (that looks 40) and his strong run as an assistant coach, QBs and assistant OC, for much of the latter years of Bob Stoops tenure at Oklahoma (among others).