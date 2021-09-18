Marvel's Avengers Tease Has Players Guessing Which Hero Will Be Added Next Year
With Marvel's Avengers players already well accustomed to Black Panther by now after his arrival in the War for Wakanda expansion, the community's looking ahead to what hero might be added to the game next year. People always of their wishlists for characters to be added, but a new tease from the developers has left people looking at two specific characters as possibilities for heroes to be released next, or at least at some point in the next couple of hero releases.comicbook.com
Comments / 0