Marvel's Avengers Tease Has Players Guessing Which Hero Will Be Added Next Year

Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series, What If…? returns with four episodes remaining and its midseason sneak peek features all of the heroes in the multiverse. The series returns on Wednesdays, exclusively on Disney+. The teaser opens with Yondu Udonta declaring, “Why stop at one hero… when we can show you all of them?” It features returning characters who have appeared through the first season, including Spider-Man, T’Challa as Star-Lord, an evil Doctor Strange, Captain Peggy Carter, Thanos, and Loki. The show showcases the heroes of the multiverse as they move through alternate realities that collide as the series reaches its finale. It features voice performances from Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, and, for the last time, the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO