By nearly every measure, Buffalo Trace Distillery's Blanton's Bourbon is one of the most sought-after American whiskeys in the world. There are hundreds of Facebook groups dedicated to finding bottles at retail, showing off completed sets of horse stoppers or hunting down bottles with specific dates scrawled on the label to commemorate life events. By the numbers, it's among the most-searched whiskeys on Google, and the most-searched whiskey on spirit pricing site Wine-Searcher multiple years running. It's also the poster child of whiskey price rising across the U.S. Nobody can find it, except Dominic Guglielmi.

DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO