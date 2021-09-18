Tuxedo cat siblings Bridgett and Bentley will complete any home

Gender: Spayed female, Bridgett; neutered male, Bentley. Bridgett and Bailey’s story: You’ll never find two more perfect kittens. These siblings are sweet, loving and playful. “Big brother” Bentley took care of his sister as she recovered from kidney surgery. Healthy and completely recovered, Bridgett watches over Bentley, as he can be a little shy until he gets to know someone. After that, he’ll want to stay in your lap forever. These two have exceptional personalities: loving, patient and curious. Adopters said their siblings acclimated quickly to their new homes – Bridgett and Bailey likely will do the same. Adopting these two will be a rewarding endeavor.