Premier League

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Sadio Mane nets 100th Reds goal as Jurgen Klopp's side go top of Premier League table

By Ron Walker
SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSadio Mane scored his 100th Liverpool goal in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace which sent Jurgen Klopp's side three points clear at the Premier League summit. Mane pounced on the rebound from Mohamed Salah's header from a corner to reach his century for the club (43), while also becoming the first player in Premier League history to score in nine consecutive games against a single opposition.

vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham at the Premier League

Passing: 486-307 Passing accuracy: 83%-73% Tottenham are unbeaten against Crystal Palace. The team in north London has not lost in 12 Premier League games, with 10 wins and two draws, conceding only four goals in this run. 6:29 AM10 hours ago. Field Arbitration. Referee: Jonathan Moss. Assistant Referee 1: Marc...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah reaches 100 Premier League goals in Reds win

Liverpool kept pace with the Premier League's leading pack as Mohamed Salah's 100th English top-flight goal helped them to victory at Leeds. The game was somewhat marred, though, by a dislocated ankle to teenage midfielder Harvey Elliott, who was stretchered off following an initially innocuous-looking sliding challenge from Pascal Struijk that ultimately saw the Leeds player sent off.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham: Odsonne Edouard scores SECONDS after coming on and nets another goal in added time as Patrick Vieira gets his first win against 10-man Spurs after Japhet Tanganga's red card

He always did enjoy giving Tottenham a good kicking, Patrick Vieira. And this was a good kicking. The sort of kicking that wrecked a perfect run for one club, got the music going for another, and threw up a few questions for both. For Crystal Palace and Vieira, they centre...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool go level on points with Manchester United and Chelsea after 3-0 win at Leeds with Mo Salah netting his 100th Premier League goal before Fabinho and Sadio Mane strikes... but victory is overshadowed by nasty injury to Harvey Elliott

It had been one of those afternoons when everything had pretty much gone as Jurgen Klopp would have hoped and planned. Liverpool had been so dominant, so overwhelmingly authoritative at Elland Road, that Klopp had even been able to laugh with Andy Madley, the fourth official, when VAR deemed that Sadio Mane had not fouled when the German felt he was due a penalty early in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
washingtonnewsday.com

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo exemplify Jurgen Klopp’s thesis regarding Sadio Mane, the Liverpool striker.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo exemplify Jurgen Klopp’s thesis regarding Sadio Mane, the Liverpool striker. Liverpool is slowly but steadily overcoming the team’s record-breaking goal-scoring drought from last season. Injuries hindered Jurgen Klopp’s defense, but his offense spiraled out of control after Christmas, possibly becoming a larger issue. Between December...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Mane scores 100th Liverpool goal in Palace stroll

Liverpool (AFP) – Sadio Mane scored his 100th Liverpool goal as the Senegal star inspired a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace that sent his side top of the Premier League on Saturday. Mane’s milestone strike came in his 224th appearance for the Reds, breaking Palace’s rearguard action late in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool Football Club#100th Reds#Liverpool Liverpool#Palace#100th Liverpool#Tottenham#Premier League Century
World Soccer Talk

Klopp hails Mane’s 100th Liverpool goal as ‘massive achievement’

Liverpool (AFP) – Jurgen Klopp saluted Sadio Mane after the Senegal star’s 100th Liverpool goal inspired a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace that sent his side top of the Premier League on Saturday. Mane’s milestone strike came in his 224th appearance for the Reds, breaking Palace’s rearguard action late in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Ton up for Mane as Liverpool sink Palace 3-0

LIVERPOOL, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the club to help secure a 3-0 victory over lively Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday. Mane turned the ball in from close range just before halftime as he claimed a Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane deliver for Liverpool again to down plucky Crystal Palace

You can make a persuasive argument for many of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool signings being his most important. Most roads lead to Virgil van Dijk, the defensive pillar around which Premier League and European success was built. Others will argue it was goalkeeper Alisson who elevated a team of nearly men into winners. The Brazilian keeper offered a reminder of his world class status to keep a clean sheet against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
dallassun.com

Sadio Mane shatters PL record with his 100th Liverpool goal

Liverpool [UK], September 18 (ANI): Sadio Mane 100th Liverpool goal shattered the Premier League (PL) record on Saturday as the Senegalese became the first player to score in the nine consecutive top-flight matches against the same opponent. Liverpool forward's scoring run against Crystal Palace started back in August 2017. It...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

Liverpool have won each of their last nine Premier League games against Crystal Palace – only against Bolton have they had a longer winning run. Following their 30 shots against Leeds and 25 against Crystal Palace, Liverpool registered 25+ shots in consecutive league games for the first time since May 2017.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool tackling homophobia in football, says club’s diversity manager

Liverpool have “moved the conversation forward” when it comes to addressing homophobia in football, according to the man tasked with improving inclusivity at Anfield.Rishi Jain, senior manager of equality, diversity and inclusion, admits there is no quick fix to problems of homophobia and racism in football. He believes, however, that the club have already made significant strides on the former with the help of manager Jurgen Klopp.Twice within a fortnight in August, Reds fans were condemned by the club for alleged homophobic chants directed firstly at Norwich’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and then during the home game with Thomas...
SOCIETY

