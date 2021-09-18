Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Sadio Mane nets 100th Reds goal as Jurgen Klopp's side go top of Premier League table
Sadio Mane scored his 100th Liverpool goal in a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace which sent Jurgen Klopp's side three points clear at the Premier League summit. Mane pounced on the rebound from Mohamed Salah's header from a corner to reach his century for the club (43), while also becoming the first player in Premier League history to score in nine consecutive games against a single opposition.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0