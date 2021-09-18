Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace: Sadio Mane nets 100th Reds goal as Jurgen Klopp's side go top of Premier League table

It had been one of those afternoons when everything had pretty much gone as Jurgen Klopp would have hoped and planned. Liverpool had been so dominant, so overwhelmingly authoritative at Elland Road, that Klopp had even been able to laugh with Andy Madley, the fourth official, when VAR deemed that Sadio Mane had not fouled when the German felt he was due a penalty early in the second half.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO