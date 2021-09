The Seahawks are 1-0 and head home to play their first regular season game with 12s present in 20 months. Their opponents will be the presumed AFC South favorites: the Titans. However, in one of the more shocking final tallies of Week 1, the Titans got their doors blown off at home by the Cardinals. The 38-13 score didn't even tell the whole story. The Titans were absolutely putrid on Sunday.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO