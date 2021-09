The Notre Dame football team takes on Purdue today, and here are the injuries, odds, television, and streaming info for the matchup. The Notre Dame football team will welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, as they look to move to 3-0 on the young season. The Irish have had issues putting teams away through the first two weeks of the season, needing overtime against Florida State, and barely beating Toledo thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback, so this one could go down to the wire as well.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO