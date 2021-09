Brentford earned their first top-flight away win for 74 years as they beat Wolves 2-0 despite playing the majority of the second half with 10 men. Ivan Toney put Brentford ahead from the spot (28) after he had been hauled down in the box by Marcal, and he then turned provider for Bryan Mbeumo to tap home at the far post (35) to leave Wolves stunned.