Anthony Johnson out of Bellator light heavyweight grand prix and title fight due to illness

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Johnson has lost a couple of big opportunities. MMA Fighting has confirmed with sources with knowledge of the situation that Johnson will no longer fight Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov on Oct. 16 nor will he continue to compete in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix due to an illness that has forced him to withdraw from the tournament. MMA Junkie was first to report the news.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

