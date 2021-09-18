Playboi Carti Sued by Jeweler for Nearly $100,000 Tab – Report

Playboi Carti's password must be "PlayboiCarti123" or something because this man's music just keeps on getting leaked. It's been a recurring issue for the Atlanta-based talent for years and, once again, one of his unreleased records has surfaced online. This time, a song tentatively called "Medusa" is taking the internet by storm, convincing fans of the rapper that we're witnessing him in his prime. Following the release of Whole Lotta Red last year, as well as Carti's features on Kanye West's album DONDA, it's become clear that the unmatched artist has found a nice pocket for himself, influencing a new subgenre of rap by going crazy over an abundance of rage beats. With the release of Narcissist coming soon (hopefully), fans have been listening to the "Medusa" leak to get an eye into what they can possibly expect when the album does arrive.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO