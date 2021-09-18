CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions downed in five sets by Greyhounds

lionathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMMERCE – Down a set and just four points from losing the match, the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds rallied to defeat the Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team in five sets on Friday night at the Field House. The Greyhounds won the fifth set by a score of 15-10. Friday was the Lone Star Conference opening match for both teams. Eastern New Mexico picked up its first win of the season, holding a record of 1-7, and dropping A&M-Commerce to a record of 1-4 overall. The was the first win for Eastern New Mexico over A&M-Commerce since 2016.

