CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Gators legend Tim Tebow shares honest take on Florida QB situation ahead of Alabama game

By Johnny Recks
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A huge game is on top this Saturday over in the SEC, with the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide all set to take on the No. 11 Florida Gators in Gainesville. There will surely be a ton of attention for this game, and among those watching it will be Gators legend Tim Tebow himself, who sounded off on the intriguing quarterback battle between Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson (h/t Brad Crawford of 247 Sports).

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Tim Tebow's first impression of Alabama QB Bryce Young: 'He's special'

Bryce Young starred in his first college start against Miami in Week 1. The young Alabama quarterback is now firmly in the Heisman trophy race, albeit through one game this season. Former Heisman winner Tim Tebow thinks Young is special. With Young at quarterback, plus with the talent around him,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Gainesville, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Alabama Football
AllGators

Mullen Updates Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson's Status

The updates regarding Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson's hamstring injury continue to be positive as Florida's week three contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide inches closer. Head coach Dan Mullen told media during Wednesday's SEC teleconference that Richardson has practiced every day in preparation for this Saturday's game and that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

Tim Tebow Shares Outlook On Cam Newton’s Future After Patriots Release

This Patriots Rookie Cornerback Impressed Teammates 'Immediately'. Tim Tebow certainly can relate to Cam Newton, having been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars just a couple of weeks before the New England Patriots cut ties with their veteran quarterback. Obviously, it’s not apples to apples. Newton started 15 games for New...
NFL
The Big Lead

Tim Tebow and Stephen A. Smith Had a Friendly First Matchup on 'First Take'

Tim Tebow made his first regularly scheduled appearance on First Take today as Stephen A. Smith's foil. The results of this meeting were nowhere near what we saw on Monday with Michael Irvin, despite the fact that the ESPN YouTube account that uploaded this clip said things, "GOT HEATED." The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Tuscaloosa News

Is there a QB controversy at Florida heading into Alabama Crimson Tide football game next week?

Florida and Alabama will tangle in a top-15 matchup in The Swamp next weekend. Emory Jones, the backup to Kyle Trask last year who spent the last couple seasons getting playing time primarily as a runner or in mop-up situations, has gotten the start in Florida's first two games. He's been uneven, throwing for less than 150 yards and two interceptions in each against not-great competition in FAU and South Florida.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#South Florida Bulls#American Football#Sec#Sportscenter#Espn Stats Info
saturdaydownsouth.com

Anthony Richardson becomes first Florida QB since Tim Tebow to achieve impressive feat

Anthony Richardson can make opposing defenses pay with both his arm and his legs. And the Florida redshirt freshman quarterback showcased that in a big way on Saturday. In the Gators’ 42-20 win at South Florida, Richardson had 152 passing yards and 115 rushing yards. That made him the first Florida QB since Tim Tebow to eclipse the century mark both through the air and on the ground in the same game, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Tebow last achieved the feat on Nov. 21, 2009, when he had 215 passing yards and 102 rushing yards against Florida International.
FLORIDA STATE
theScore

Mullen: Florida QBs 'know the plan' ahead of Alabama game

Florida head coach Dan Mullen already knows how he'll manage quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson against No. 1 Alabama. "They know what we have scheduled going into the game," Mullen said, according to ESPN's Alex Scarborough. He added that both passers "know the plan" ahead of Saturday. Richardson has...
ALABAMA STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama football at Florida Preview: When the Gators Have the Ball

When Alabama heads down to The Swamp on Saturday, they will be facing an offense that ranks #6 in the nation at 582 yards per game, second only to Ole Miss in the Power Five. Granted, that came against an opening slate of Florida Atlantic and a South Florida team that was gashed for 525 yards and 45 points by NC State in week one. Still, you can’t argue with production.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Tim Tebow gets Stephen A. Smith to wear a Gators tie as a result of this Florida-Bama bet

The No. 11-ranked Florida Gators are underdogs this weekend. Playing top-ranked Alabama, even in the home confines of the Swamp, will do that. Oddsmakers have Alabama as a two-touchdown favorite, as of Friday afternoon, for Saturday’s SEC showdown, according to CBS Sports. Even at two-touchdowns, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is...
NFL
247Sports

Florida Gators football: Tim Tebow returns to The Swamp

SEC Nation is in Gainesville for No. 11 Florida’s marquee Saturday matchup against No. 1 Alabama. That means that Gators legend Tim Tebow had a chance to reunite with The Swamp. Tebow posted a video Friday to his official Twitter account in which he walks around Steve Spurrier Field at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy