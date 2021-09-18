Gators legend Tim Tebow shares honest take on Florida QB situation ahead of Alabama game

Anthony Richardson can make opposing defenses pay with both his arm and his legs. And the Florida redshirt freshman quarterback showcased that in a big way on Saturday. In the Gators’ 42-20 win at South Florida, Richardson had 152 passing yards and 115 rushing yards. That made him the first Florida QB since Tim Tebow to eclipse the century mark both through the air and on the ground in the same game, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Tebow last achieved the feat on Nov. 21, 2009, when he had 215 passing yards and 102 rushing yards against Florida International.

