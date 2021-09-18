Koi Nation reestablishes tribal land base, plans Sonoma County casino

Waste and recycling operations in Pittsburg will get costlier and a lot bigger following approvals by the City Council this week. In response to new state-mandated environmental regulations on the handling of organic waste, Contra Costa Waste Services sought and was given an increase of $16.25 per ton for the costs associated with the infrastructure, equipment and processing to be spread over three years at $5.42/ton per year.

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO