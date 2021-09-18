CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Koi Nation reestablishes tribal land base, plans Sonoma County casino

By Megan Munce, Bay City News Foundation
The Koi Nation has announced it plans to build a resort and casino on land in unincorporated Sonoma County that will become the tribe’s new land base. The Koi Nation is a federally recognized tribe of Southeastern Pomo people who have historically occupied land in Northern California. Now the tribe is reestablishing its tribal land base on a 68-acre plot of land near its historic lands in California’s Pomo territory.

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

