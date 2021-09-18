Koi Nation reestablishes tribal land base, plans Sonoma County casino
The Koi Nation has announced it plans to build a resort and casino on land in unincorporated Sonoma County that will become the tribe’s new land base. The Koi Nation is a federally recognized tribe of Southeastern Pomo people who have historically occupied land in Northern California. Now the tribe is reestablishing its tribal land base on a 68-acre plot of land near its historic lands in California’s Pomo territory.localnewsmatters.org
