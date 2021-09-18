CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks: Former player O.J. Mayo on the move once again

By Dalton Sell
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former member of the Milwaukee Bucks has reportedly found himself a new home in the basketball world. According to EuroHoops.net, O.J. Mayo will be signing a one-year deal with UNICS Kazan, a club based in Russia. The guard had spent the previous three seasons playing overseas in Puerto Rico, Taiwan, and China, making Russia that latest stop on his list. Mayo has earned quite a reputation playing overseas since his rocky departure from the NBA, having racked up a big handful of awards and honors for his efforts. While most Bucks fans may have forgotten about Mayo, it is welcoming to see that a former Buck is still playing basketball.

