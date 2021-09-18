Ohio State Football vs. Tulsa: Final predictions

After a rather quiet few weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks have certainly been busy on this Friday night after making some unexpected roster moves. The first was waiving fan-favorite big man Mamadi Diakite, as first reported by Hoops Rumors’ JD Shaw. The Diakite news has understandably been a hot topic of conversation over the past few hours, which has overshadowed the other move made by the Bucks. As reported by Spotrac’s Keith Smith, the Bucks have signed Javin DeLaurier to a non-guaranteed training camp deal. Instantly upon hearing the news, most fans are curious as to who DeLaurier is, considering he is not a household NBA name, and just how he could potentially help the Bucks heading into camp. Let us take a closer look at the forward and see what he brings to the table.

NBA ・ 7 HOURS AGO