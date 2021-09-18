CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla ends Referral Program that gives owners Supercharging miles, other rewards

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has officially ended its Referral Program, which provides owners with Supercharging miles and the opportunity to earn other rewards. The referral program applied to any vehicle and solar panel purchases and would provide both the customer and Tesla with advantages. Owners were able to work their way up to cool prizes like a next-gen Tesla Roadster, drives in the Tesla Semi, and of course, 1,000 free Supercharging miles when a vehicle was purchased using their referral code. It helped Tesla boost sales and gain a widespread consumer base while rewarding those who spread the word and convinced others to drive sustainably.

