Cell Phones

Listia: Buy, Sell, and Trade

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this app to get a passing grade it needs to be able to do a couple things. First, it has to provide a large variety of free stuff, just as the name of the app suggests, and second, it needs to be easy to use so you can quickly and easily locate the items you want to get your hands on. So how does it stack up? Let’s take a look.

hermoney.com

HerMoney Podcast Episode 284: An Insider’s Guide To Cars: Buying & Selling

A deep dive into all things cars, especially for women. Whether you're looking to buy (new or used) or sell, this show is for you! Toot toot!. Our mission back when we launched the HerMoney podcast in 2016 was the same as it is today — to level the playing field for financial confidence and power, for all women. Unfortunately, most women have probably had the experience of being talked down to when it comes to money — maybe it was a financial advisor you tried out, or even a friend or family member who assumed you just wouldn’t know as much about investing as they did… But here’s the thing: This condescension is not unique to the financial industry. There are countless fields, that for decades have been male-dominated, and when a woman walks in to claim her rightful place, or to negotiate, or to ask a question, it’s not always easy. The reception isn’t always warm and welcoming. And this week we’re going to talk about another one of those spaces, and how to hold our own, and to get what we came for. We are talking about cars.
BUYING CARS
apppicker.com

Inventory Now: product tracker

Inventory Now does a great job of allowing you to view detailed inventory information at your retail store. You can take advantage of the filters, sort and search functions to find exactly what you want. You can track each project through its entire life cycle in one handy location. View...
CELL PHONES
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Zoom Video, and 1 Reason to Sell

Zoom took center stage during the pandemic, leading to incredible growth. The stock has collapsed as Wall Street anticipates a return to normal. The company's move to maintain growth has introduced a few hurdles. Historians will find few companies more associated with the coronavirus pandemic than Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM). The...
MARKETS
apppicker.com

PNL - Profit and Loss (Notes with calculator)

This app is all about saving you time and hassle so with that in mind everything here has been built with simplicity in mind. The app is made up of three columns in total. The columns are divided up as your expenses or income, then the numbers, then the calculations.
CELL PHONES
moneyweek.com

Fund managers are good at buying shares – but terrible at selling them

Investing is a tricky business. Finding promising opportunities in a broadly efficient-ish market is not straightforward. Doing the legwork to make sure that you haven’t missed anything is time-consuming. And then working out whether you’re paying a fair price or not – there are a lot of moving parts. Yep,...
MARKETS
mobilesyrup.com

Best Buy partners with Amazon to sell more Fire TVs

This fall, Best Buy shoppers will soon start seeing more Fire TVs in the aisles as the retailer gears up to launch its next generation of Pioneer and Toshiba smart TVs. These new TVs will run on Amazon’s Fire TV operating system, and some include built-in microphones for hands-free Alexa controls.
ELECTRONICS
The Motley Fool

September Sell-Off: Best Stocks to Buy Now

Novavax has many catalysts ahead, including potential coronavirus vaccine authorization. Amazon is a leader in two major areas: e-commerce and cloud computing. Starbucks' most loyal customers are spending more and more at the coffee chain. The stock market was going strong this year -- until just recently. A sell-off is...
STOCKS
American Banker

Challenger bank MoneyLion letting customers buy and sell crypto

The challenger bank MoneyLion says it will let users buy and sell cryptocurrency through its application for mobile banking, lending and investments. New York-based MoneyLion plans to allow eligible users to buy and sell bitcoin and ether, and also use bitcoin when completing debit card purchases. The cryptocurrencies will become available on the platform starting Oct. 5, and MoneyLion says it plans to add more cryptocurrency options in the coming months.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Tractor Supply: Buy or Sell?

This retailer continues to impress with its stellar financial numbers. With a growing member base and strong loyalty, the company is building up its momentum to continue delivering. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping to cement its status as one of the stronger consumer retailers in the country. The blistering rise...
RETAIL
Money Morning

One Stock to Sell and Three Stocks to Buy This Morning

Sometimes (like today), a rough week for stocks can be the proverbial blessing in disguise. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 just couldn't get it in gear last week, though it looked like they might for a minute on Friday morning. Even the Nasdaq, which started last week in "unstoppable" mode, started to tire out after Tuesday.
STOCKS

