Midday Update: Rain, Rain, Rain, and More Rain

By Ryan Stinnett
alabamawx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tropical air mass in place continues to produce a cloudy sky and wet conditions across much of Alabama. We have been dealing with very heavy rainfall across the area already this morning, and the radar continues to only get more active as we head into the afternoon. Flash flooding is a concern as well and remember to turn around, don’t drown if you encounter floodwaters. The flash flood warning continues for Jefferson and Shelby Counties.

www.alabamawx.com

No Rain Through Next Week; Warming Trend Ahead

ANOTHER CHILLY MORNING: Here are some temperatures across Alabama early this morning just before sunrise…. LONG DRY SPELL AHEAD: Today will be another picture perfect autumn day for Alabama with ample sunshine along with a high between 75 and 79 degrees. Dry air will continue to cover the state over the weekend and next week, and for now we see no chance of rain for at least the next seven days. Lots sunshine each day, clear at night… look for highs in the low 80s over the weekend, followed by mid 80s for much of next week. Lows over the weekend will be in the 50s, then in the low 60s next week.
Midday Nowcast: Fantastic Fall Friday

After the chilly start to the day, we are enjoying yet another amazing autumn day of weather across all of Alabama. The sky is full if sunshine, humidity levels remain low, and temperatures this afternoon are in the mid to upper 70s, which remain below average for this time of year. Tonight will be another refreshing one with a clear sky lows will fall into the 50s for most locations, with some 40s in the colder spots.
alabamawx.com

Dry Days With A Slow Warming Trend

CLOUDLESS SKY: A very dry airmass is over Alabama today; temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on September 24 is 84. Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures dropping into the 48-55 degree range early tomorrow. THE WEEKEND AND...
alabamawx.com

A Tropical/Subtropical Storm May Form Just North-Northeast of Bermuda

We continue to stay rather active out in the tropics as we have four areas of interest to keep our eyes on. You know about Hurricane Sam already. His next advisory will come out around 4pm. We also have the remnants of Odette, along with two other areas where cyclone formation is possible. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:
alabamawx.com

Subtropical Storm Teresa Forms a Few Hundred Miles North of Bermuda

As mentioned in an earlier post, the National Hurricane Center was keeping an eye on a disturbance that was located to the north of Bermuda. Over the past couple of hours, that disturbance has become a little better organized and is now classified as Subtropical Storm Teresa. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:
Chicago Weather: Cold Front Passes Soon

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fast-moving cold front will cross the area around midnight, with scattered showers Friday night as the front passes. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain arrives after dark and is gone by daybreak Saturday. Temperatures will drop to a low of about 51 overnight. (Credit: CBS) A sunny start to Saturday, with scattered clouds in the afternoon, and a cool breeze out of the west/northwest. It will stay cool, with a high around 70. (Credit: CBS) Warming by Sunday, with highs back in the upper 70s. (Credit: CBS)
alabamawx.com

Sam Holding Steady for Now; Rapid Intensification Expected to Resume Soon

After rapidly intensifying from a mid-level tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane within a 24-hour time span, Hurricane Sam is taking a brief pause in the rapid intensification. However, that rapid intensification is expected to resume, with Sam potentially becoming a major hurricane by Saturday. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:
alabamawx.com

Teresa Not Expected to Last Long While Sam Continues to Grow Stronger

———————————————– LOCATION…34.3N 65.4W. PRESENT MOVEMENT…WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK. ———————- At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Teresa was located near latitude 34.3 North, longitude 65.4 West. The storm is moving...
