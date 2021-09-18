Midday Update: Rain, Rain, Rain, and More Rain
The tropical air mass in place continues to produce a cloudy sky and wet conditions across much of Alabama. We have been dealing with very heavy rainfall across the area already this morning, and the radar continues to only get more active as we head into the afternoon. Flash flooding is a concern as well and remember to turn around, don’t drown if you encounter floodwaters. The flash flood warning continues for Jefferson and Shelby Counties.www.alabamawx.com
