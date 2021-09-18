Midday Update: Rain, Rain, Rain, and More Rain

ANOTHER CHILLY MORNING: Here are some temperatures across Alabama early this morning just before sunrise…. LONG DRY SPELL AHEAD: Today will be another picture perfect autumn day for Alabama with ample sunshine along with a high between 75 and 79 degrees. Dry air will continue to cover the state over the weekend and next week, and for now we see no chance of rain for at least the next seven days. Lots sunshine each day, clear at night… look for highs in the low 80s over the weekend, followed by mid 80s for much of next week. Lows over the weekend will be in the 50s, then in the low 60s next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO