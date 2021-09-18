Pats in 'must-win' mode against Jets
FOXBORO — Death, taxes and beating the New York Jets. Perhaps the last thing isn't as certain as the first two, but in New England, it's close. The Patriots head into this Week 2 matchup having won the last 10 games against the Jets. Head coach Bill Belichick hasn't lost to the Jets since 2015, when New York prevailed in overtime. The Jets haven't beaten the Patriots in regulation in 10 years. That was on Jan. 16, 2011, in the AFC Divisional Round playoff.www.norwichbulletin.com
