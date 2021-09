Sha’Carri Richardson has had an interesting three months, to say the least. She’s gone from America’s darling to one of the most polarizing figures in the current sports landscape in one summer. She’s been the recipient of her fair share of internet slander. A lot of it has come as a byproduct of the unfair scrutiny all Black women receive who reach a significant status and a lot of it has been because of her screw-ups.

