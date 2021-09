Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called out President Biden for "lies" Friday about Border Patrol agents who were previously accused of whipping migrants, saying the president has no interest in holding anyone – including illegal immigrants – accountable except for CPB agents trying to mitigate the crisis. On "America's Newsroom," Crenshaw said Biden's immigration policies that have escalated the situation at the border aren't due to incompetence, but rather were planned in order to advance his political agenda.

