CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County reports first death from West Nile virus in 2021 season

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbo2e_0c0LOrr800

The first death from West Nile virus in the 2021 season has been reported in Los Angeles County.

The victim, a resident of the eastern region of Los Angeles County, was hospitalized and died from WNV-associated neuro-invasive disease, the county’s health department announced Friday. No information was released on the person’s age or gender.

“To the family and friends feeling the sorrow of losing this person due to WNV, we send you our deepest sympathies,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “West Nile virus can be a serious health threat to people who get infected. People should regularly check for items that can hold water and breed mosquitoes, both inside and outside their homes, and to cover, clean or throw out those items. I encourage everyone to protect themselves from diseases spread by mosquitoes by using EPA-registered mosquito repellent products as directed, and wear clothing that covers your arms and legs.”

Humans get the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most mosquitoes do not carry the virus; therefore, most people bitten by a mosquito are not exposed to it. Those who do get West Nile virus may experience mild symptoms including fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. In some cases, especially in persons over 50 years of age and those with chronic medical conditions such as cancer and diabetes, severe infection can occur and affect the brain and spinal cord causing meningitis, encephalitis, and paralysis.

There is no specific treatment for West Nile disease and no vaccine to prevent infection.

A total of 10 cases have been documented in Los Angeles County so far this year (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own health departments).

Warm temperatures can increase virus activity and mosquito populations.

The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District encouraged residents to take an active role in reducing the West Nile virus threat in their neighborhoods by:

  • eliminating standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs or anything that holds water for more than a week;
  • ensuring that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained;
  • changing the water in pet dishes, bird baths and other small containers weekly;
  • requesting mosquitofish from the local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds;
  • wearing EPA-approved and CDC-recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitoes may be present;
  • reporting neglected (green) swimming pools to the vector control district; and
  • sharing this information with others to decrease mosquito populations.

Residents can contact the GLACVCD at glacvcd.org 562-944-9656, or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Comments / 5

Related
HeySoCal

LA County begins offering COVID booster shots, with CDC approval

Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination officially became available Friday in Los Angeles County for select residents, with federal health officials giving final approval to the additional vaccine dose to bolster virus protection for higher-risk groups. “Starting today (Friday), eligible Los Angeles County residents can begin receiving their booster...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County sees drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped and the county is nearing 2.1 million fully vaccinated residents, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals dropped from 326 Wednesday to 304 Thursday, with the number of patients in intensive care...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

2020 state health survey shows decrease in check-ups due to COVID

California reached record health insurance coverage in 2020, with 94% of people covered, but fewer people received routine check-ups primarily due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released Wednesday by the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. The 2020 California Health Interview Survey includes data from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HeySoCal

Majority of LA County businesses in compliance with COVID-19 rules

COVID-19 hospitalizations continued declining, according to the latest data, in Los Angeles County, while health officials again reported generally high compliance with safety restrictions at businesses, despite some lapses in enforcement of mask-wearing requirements. According to state figures, there were 1,034 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as of Monday,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LAX to test out earthquake early warning system

LAX announced Wednesday that it will pilot an earthquake early warning system to give travelers and employees a few extra seconds of warning before a quake strikes. The system will first be tested at one of the airport’s terminals, using $150,000 from a $1 million innovation fund through the city’s Innovation and Performance Commission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquito Control#West Nile Virus#Nile#Cdc#Wnv#Epa
HeySoCal

Orange County continues to see decline in COVID-19 metrics

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and other metrics continued to decline Monday, but eight more deaths were logged, including six this month. The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals decreased from 367 on Friday to 309 Monday, with the number of patients in intensive care falling from 108 Friday to 100 Monday, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. The OCHCA reports COVID-19 statistics Mondays through Fridays.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
856
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy