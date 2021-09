One of the downsides of professional sports is injuries. They affect every team, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. The injury bug can strike any player at any time. We all know that the Toronto Maple Leafs best player, Auston Matthews, had surgery to repair his wrist on August 13th. His recovery time was listed at a minimum of six weeks. He seems to be on schedule with no setbacks.

HOCKEY ・ 10 DAYS AGO