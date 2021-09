Could this be the ticket to finding a builder you can trust?. When my husband and I built our home, we were very picky about the builder we chose to hire. We knew that we would be taking out a large mortgage to buy the home that we hoped to stay in for the rest of our lives. So we wanted to make sure we built a property that would stand the test of time. We also wanted to avoid unnecessary hassle during the construction process, as my husband's parents had built a home and faced a host of issues, including a builder that went bankrupt.

