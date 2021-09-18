CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
*Spoiler* The feud between Kevin Owens and Happy Corbin continues

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
 6 days ago
Kevin Owens vs Happy Corbin. Before the KO match, on the microphone of Megan Morant, he still says he is quite upset about the attack of Corbin and Logan Paul last week. After the short interview Kevin heads to the ring, but... CORBIN ATTACKS HIM FROM THE SHOULDER! Owens tries...

www.wrestling-world.com

CinemaBlend

Could WWE's Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Be The Next to Leave The Organization?

The WWE has lost a lot of key stars in the past year, and it's possible they could lose two more veteran superstars within the next six months. Recent reports indicate that both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, two guys that have a ton of history both within and outside the organization, are approaching the end of their contracts. What's more is there are rumors that claim one of them may have a foot out the door already, but what does that mean for the other?
PWMania

Will Kevin Owens Be All Elite?

Within a week of CM Punk’s return to the ring after a seven-year absence, Adam Cole’s surprise debut, and Bryan Danielson’s arrival, All Elite Wrestling continues to be a topic of conversation for potential free agents. Kevin Owens was trending on Twitter recently after reports suggested that his current WWE deal expires in January, a rumor that he fueled with some posts on social media. Granted, it’s entirely possible that Owens, who is a former Ring Of Honor Champion under his real name, Kevin Steen was just trolling the dirt sheets with his social media. At the same time, it wouldn’t necessarily be out of the question for Owens to at least consider an exit from the WWE, particularly because it definitely seems like he hit a ceiling in how far he will go within the organization. Yes, Owens won the Universal title, but that was five years ago, and the booking for his character was really hit or miss since that time. Obviously, his NXT work was notable because he was booked as a vicious heel, an aspect of his persona that made his stint in ROH such a stellar run. The same could be said for why the Owens/Chris Jericho feud got over as one of the most memorable angles on Raw in recent years, because Owens had the chance to work as a true heel. That being said, the past five years since the Jericho feud and the title run have been a mixed bag for him. Sometimes he was a featured performer and other times he was almost forgotten on the brand. For example, on a Summer Slam card that needed Bill Goldberg in one of the main event bouts because there aren’t enough challengers for Bobby Lashley, Owens wasn’t even on the card. A feud with “Happy Corbin” on Smackdown doesn’t seem like the greatest career trajectory either.
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Note On When Kevin Owens’ WWE Contract Expires

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Kevin Owens’ current WWE contract will be expiring in January 2022. The exact date is said to be January 31, 2022. Owens has been having some fun with the rumors on social media as of late, as he tweeted out the coordinates of Mount Rushmore. Of course, that is the PWG stable he was once featured in with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks. Owens also changed his bio location on Twitter to “Almost There,” while The Young Bucks changed theirs to “There”.
Bianca Belair
Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns
Paul Heyman
Logan Paul
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Segment Reportedly Cut From WWE SmackDown This Week

This week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown aired live from Madison Square Garden, and it featured some big moments including a face off between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and an Edge vs. Seth Rollins rematch. Fightful Select reports that originally Kevin Owens was set to appear in a segment...
Bleacher Report

Quick Takes: Kevin Owens in AEW, WWE Nails MSG SmackDown, Gable Steveson, More

Kevin Owens could be the next notable name to leave WWE for its competition.Credit: WWE.com. Even with the historic All Out 2021 pay-per-view in the books, this past week in wrestling was nothing short of newsworthy as both WWE and All Elite Wrestling prepare for an exciting final few months of 2021.
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update – Date When Kevin Owens WWE Contract Expires Confirmed

As previously reported here on eWN, Kevin Owens’ contact with WWE is set to expire on January 31, 2022. This was initially reported on by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter and has since been confirmed by Fightful. Originally, Owens’ contract with the company was set to expire in 2023 after signing...
Wrestling World

Kevin Owens reveals an important clue to his future

Not an easy time for WWE fans. In recent weeks, the world's leading wrestling company, led by Vince McMahon, has received 'heavy media slaps' from All Elite Wrestling. First, after years of absence from wrestling, CM Punk made his comeback amid general joy and in the last few days, wrestlers of the caliber of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, known in WWE as Daniel Bryan, have made a comeback.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 10 Kevin Owens Matches We'd Love to See in AEW

Following in the footsteps of WWE Superstars such as Paul Wight, Christian Cage and Bryan Danielson, Kevin Owens may be the next big name who leaves the company for All Elite Wrestling. The Canadian signed a five-year deal in 2018, but his contract was restructured and will expire on January...
Wrestling World

Kevin Owens' time with WWE could come to an end by...

Not only Zelina Vega (with all the frustration it generated in her being ousted from SmackDown on the anniversary of her father's death). Kevin Owens is also one of the WWE Superstars who should have appeared in the super episode of the Madison Square Garden blue show, but who was later excluded.
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 9.21.22: Kevin Owens Faces Baron Corbin, More

WWE’s stop on their UK tour was in Cardiff on Tuesday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, courtesy of Fightful:. – Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) def. Chad Gable & Otis. – Rey & Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor...
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Cole Comments On Kevin Owens Possibly Signing With AEW

AEW star Adam Cole joined Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to talk about his recent move from WWE NXT to AEW. One factor that played a part was the opportunity for Cole to work alongside his girlfriend, AEW Women’s World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker DMD. After working for separate companies for several years, Cole never wants to go back to that again.
ewrestlingnews.com

Riddick Moss Returns On This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown, Attacks Kevin Owens

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Riddick Moss made his return and aligned himself with Happy Corbin during a segment that involved Corbin and Kevin Owens. During Corbin’s new “Happy Talk” segment, Kevin Owens came out and tried to go after him. Prior to Owens making it to the ring, Moss came out in a hood and attacked him.
ringsidenews.com

Finn Balor’s Demon Destroys Happy Corbin After WWE SmackDown

WWE brought a big show to Madison Square Garden this week. The show’s final moments saw Finn Balor’s Demon return to face Roman Reigns, but then he took out another heel after the show. After SmackDown went off the air, Happy Corbin, Baron Corbin’s new gimmick, came out to confront...
Wrestling World

Former WWE manager praises Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

The resounding return of Brock Lesnar in the final segment of SummerSlam has left both fans and insiders stunned. The former Universal Champion hadn't appeared in the WWE ring for over a year and hardly anyone imagined we would see him again in 2021. The Beast challenged Roman Reigns, who...
Wrestling World

Buff Bagwell Speaks About WWE Denying His Rehab Request

Buff Bagwell is a former WWE and WCW star, and he recently spoke about WWE denying his rehab request. Buff got into trouble with the law in May. He faced numerous charges at that time, including some charges that were issued in August 2020. Buff will appear in front of...
