Oklahoma football: Barry Switzer impressed by Lincoln Riley, Sooners' quarterback development

By Brad Crawford
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffensive strategy in football has changed a great deal since Barry Switzer won national championships at Oklahoma, but the key to winning remains the same — recruit the most-talented players and develop them into stars. The former Sooners head coach and program legend appeared on Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska, and said he was impressed by Lincoln Riley and his quarterback-development accomplishments.

Oklahoma Daily

OU football: WATCH former Sooners coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops on Fox Big Noon Kickoff ahead of Nebraska game

Former Oklahoma head coaches Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops made a guest appearance on Fox Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday before the OU-Nebraska game. Switzer coached the Sooners from 1973-88, where he won three national championships and compiled a 12-5 record against the Cornhuskers. Stoops helmed the OU from 1999-2016, winning a national championship in 2000. He's in his first year as a broadcaster on the show.
247Sports

Big 12 expansion: Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has no thoughts on addition of four teams

Alongside the Texas Longhorns, the Oklahoma Sooners are set to leave the Big 12 Conference and join the SEC. While that is the case, the Sooners are still part of the Big 12, and watched as the league added BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston last week to replace the two schools. Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley was asked about the addition of those four schools.
247Sports

Lincoln Riley game week three press conference: Live thread

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners pounded the hapless Western Carolina Catamounts 76-0 over the weekend, and they've subsequently moved up a spot in the rankings. They're now No. 3 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, behind Nos. 1 Alabama and 2 Georgia. A huge week now lies ahead,...
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley says Nebraska rivalry game 'fantastic for the sport'

Oklahoma and Nebraska will reignite a classic Big 12 rivalry on Saturday when the Sooners host the Cornhuskers for the first matchup of a four-game series. Although the schools have not faced each other since the 2010 Big 12 championship game, fans and alumni will remember well the many battles the programs had against each other when they were among the top teams in the Big 12.
AllSooners

Lincoln Riley Says Oklahoma Injuries vs. Nebraska Could Go 'Down to the Wire'

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley was still unable to update his team’s injury status during a quick interview on Thursday. “Yeah, nothing, yet,” Riley said. Riley said Tuesday that wide receiver Brian Darby would miss this week’s game against Nebraska and that cornerback Woodi Washington. He also said “a handful” of other players would be questionable to play against the Cornhuskers.
247Sports

Lincoln Riley reflects on where he was on 9/11

NORMAN, Okla. — Today is the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in our country’s history. On Sept. 11, 2001, our American lives changed forever with the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, Pentagon and another plane aimed for the White House or the United States Capitol that crashed a Pennsylvania field.
Scouting Oklahoma: Breaking down the Sooners

Record: 2-0. Rankings: No. 3 Associated Press, No. 3 coaches' poll. 1. Nobody scores more points than Oklahoma, and it's been that way for quite some time. The Sooners are going to get theirs Saturday, but how many will depend on what Nebraska's defense can do, and what Nebraska's offense can do to help Nebraska's defense. There likely come a point when Nebraska is going to have to keep up when the game tilts toward a shootout. Oklahoma is plenty comfortable in situations like that.
Bleacher Report

Lincoln Riley Jokes He Might Have Challenged Oklahoma INT for Field Position

Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley told reporters that he considered challenging his own team's fourth-quarter interception to gain better field position during the Sooners' 23-16 home win over Nebraska on Saturday. "I might have been the first coach in history to challenge a play we got an interception on,"...
247Sports

Oklahoma beats Nebraska: Lincoln Riley proud of Sooners for 'finding a way to win' in return of rivalry

When Nebraska and No. 3 Oklahoma met on the football field for the first time in 11 years on Saturday, the expectation for many was that the Sooners would ride their offense to a comfortable victory against the Huskers. But the two longtime former conference foes gave college football fans a blast from the past in Norman, with Oklahoma hanging on for a 23-16 victory as the two celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.
FanSided

Despite win, Oklahoma football, Lincoln Riley has some problems to figure out

The Oklahoma football team was able to beat Nebraska, but the Sooners shouldn’t have struggled to handle the Huskers. The Oklahoma Sooners found a way and managed to take down Nebraska, but the Huskers found a way to make what could have been a blow out into a rather interesting game. Scott Frost’s team competed well, giving Lincoln Riley’s Sooners a run for their money.
FanSided

Watch: Barry Switzer perfectly sums up what makes Lincoln Riley great

Barry Switzer is a legend of a head coach and he thinks highly of current Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. The Oklahoma Sooners know what it’s like to have great head coaches. From legends like Barry Switzer and Bob Stoops to current coaching prodigies like Lincoln Riley, the Sooners have been led by some phenomenal football minds.
