Oklahoma football: Barry Switzer impressed by Lincoln Riley, Sooners' quarterback development
Offensive strategy in football has changed a great deal since Barry Switzer won national championships at Oklahoma, but the key to winning remains the same — recruit the most-talented players and develop them into stars. The former Sooners head coach and program legend appeared on Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska, and said he was impressed by Lincoln Riley and his quarterback-development accomplishments.247sports.com
