One of Arizona’s elite teams, the Hamilton Huskies, will be looking to break into the national rankings with a win over No. 12 Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas on Friday night. When the sun begins setting over the Valley’s skyline, students, parents and football fans from across the state will be pouring into Jerry Loper stadium to see the show. While the temperature outside might start to cool once the sun sets, the heat within the stadium will just be getting started.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO