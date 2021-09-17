CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My son was beat up in school after being bullied. Can I sue…his nose was broken and tooth chipped ?

I have handled many of these cases. You have 2 potential defendents: the school and the bully. BTW, you should immediatley file a Complaint with the Police & Bd of Ed putting them on notice. You can sue the school under Title 59. It is difficult and fraught with issues, such as Notice under the TORT CLAIMS ACT must be given within 90 days. Easier case against the home owner insurance if the bully lived with parents who own a house.

