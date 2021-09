Here are five key takeaways from Texas Tech’s 54-21 win against FIU in Week 3:. Forcing turnovers is helpful for any defense, but it’s seemed to be a catalyst for this Texas Tech defense early into 2021. After forcing four turnovers against Houston in Week 1, the Texas Tech defense didn’t force any in a close game against Stephen F. Austin. After this game started with an eerily competitive feel, a 72-yard pick-six by defensive back Marquis Waters seemed to change the entire dynamic of the game. The Red Raiders went on to outscore the Panthers 28-7 for the remainder of the first half. More importantly, Texas Tech has already matched the number of interceptions they had the entire 2020 season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO