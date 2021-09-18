SLIDE SHOW: Marble Jacksonian Hotel sculpture unveiled
SCOTTSVILLE — A new marble sculpture of the Jacksonian Hotel, which stood on the Scottsville public square until 1973, was unveiled on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The sculpture was created by area high school students Daphnica Wood, Dillan Blankenship, Ella Burch and Sno Browning under the direction of local artist Andrew Wielawski and is the first of four sculptures of Scottsville and Allen County historical markers to stand on the square.www.bgdailynews.com
